Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 98,208 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31.

