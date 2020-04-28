EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Raised by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of EXACT Sciences worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 347.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $417,890.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,958.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

