Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,323.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $158.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.