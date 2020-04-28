Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.78, approximately 303,276 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 158,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

EPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,594,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 167,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,586,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 52,302 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,427,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 147,088 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 103,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 9.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,051,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

