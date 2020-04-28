Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Aegis upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,468.11.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,270.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $877.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,183.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,316.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

