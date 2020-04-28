Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

