Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 336,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 162,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

