Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Trading Up 5%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares were up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.16 and last traded at $87.39, approximately 557,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 765,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

