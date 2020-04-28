EULAV Asset Management Sells 66,709 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 39.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 66,709 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

NYSE:APH opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.