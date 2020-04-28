EULAV Asset Management Sells 50,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

EULAV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 38.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

