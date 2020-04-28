EULAV Asset Management Sells 25,000 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.18% of Zendesk worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 346.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 994.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $83,377.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,609 shares of company stock worth $10,585,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

