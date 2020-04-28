EULAV Asset Management Sells 13,200 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $362.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $387.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

