EULAV Asset Management Sells 11,985 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,299,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $268.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.51. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. TheStreet cut Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

