EULAV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.97) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

