EULAV Asset Management Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,337,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

ADP stock opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.