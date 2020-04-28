EULAV Asset Management Purchases 41 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $308.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.98 and its 200-day moving average is $301.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

