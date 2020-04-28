EULAV Asset Management Purchases 37,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $158.96 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

