EULAV Asset Management Purchases 34,000 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 2.1% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $52,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $314.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.