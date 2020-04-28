EULAV Asset Management Purchases 105,000 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of LYFT worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in LYFT by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in LYFT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LYFT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in LYFT by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in LYFT by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LYFT alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $157,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996 in the last 90 days.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LYFT from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

LYFT opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a PE ratio of -0.64.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Equities analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.