EULAV Asset Management Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 43.3% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

Shares of NFLX opened at $421.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

