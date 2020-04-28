EULAV Asset Management Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,861,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,465,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,968,794,000 after buying an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Intuit stock opened at $271.83 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

