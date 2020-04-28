EULAV Asset Management Increases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,872 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 55,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $3,922,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 39.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

