EULAV Asset Management Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of Pool worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Pool by 41.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,754,000 after acquiring an additional 118,298 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Pool by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 92.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pool by 9.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $16,214,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.17.

Pool stock opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.92 and a 200-day moving average of $208.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

