EULAV Asset Management Has $9.73 Million Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in AON were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AON by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $172.93 on Tuesday. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.50.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.