EULAV Asset Management Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $775,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,619,711. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.