EULAV Asset Management Has $58.06 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 2.3% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.29% of ANSYS worth $58,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $262.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.70.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,542.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

