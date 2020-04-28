EULAV Asset Management Has $44.03 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 1.8% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.22% of Waste Connections worth $44,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

