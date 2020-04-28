EULAV Asset Management Has $41.09 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,387 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.6% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8,478.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

