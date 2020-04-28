EULAV Asset Management Has $20.01 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Exponent were worth $20,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

EXPO opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.