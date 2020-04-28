EULAV Asset Management Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,463,000 after buying an additional 506,641 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 296,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

