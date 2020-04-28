EULAV Asset Management Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.17% of RenaissanceRe worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $179.87. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.