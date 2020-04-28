EULAV Asset Management Grows Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In other news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

