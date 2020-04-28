EULAV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,376 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.2% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.20% of Church & Dwight worth $30,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

CHD opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

