EULAV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,013 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises approximately 1.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $34,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.47 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

