EULAV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $19,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $127.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

