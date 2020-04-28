EULAV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.19% of W. R. Berkley worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

NYSE:WRB opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

