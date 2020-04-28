EULAV Asset Management Acquires 39,414 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 1.3% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $33,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $187.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

