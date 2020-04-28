EULAV Asset Management Acquires 20,000 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.