Essentra (LON:ESNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ESNT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essentra to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 452 ($5.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essentra has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 371 ($4.88).

Get Essentra alerts:

Shares of LON ESNT opened at GBX 2.73 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.58 million and a P/E ratio of 18.83. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 206.80 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.13 ($6.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 378.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.45%.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.