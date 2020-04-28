Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Shares of RCI opened at $41.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $131,615,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,527,000 after buying an additional 2,050,047 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,156,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,538,000 after acquiring an additional 895,432 shares during the period. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.