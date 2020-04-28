Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. CL King dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $72.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

