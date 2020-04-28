Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Watsco Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $161.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.73. Watsco has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

