Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cutera, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cutera in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the medical device company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cutera’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $13.84 on Monday. Cutera has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $193.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 23,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $575,621.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $383,015.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Insiders have bought 159,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,311 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 48,184.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 132,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 95,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 88,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

