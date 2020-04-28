Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Decreased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,220.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.21.

Shares of EQIX opened at $702.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $623.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $446.04 and a twelve month high of $707.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

