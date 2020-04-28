Equifax Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Equifax in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

EFX stock opened at $138.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equifax by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

