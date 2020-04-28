EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $16.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. EQT traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.60, approximately 4,076,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 10,561,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in EQT by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

