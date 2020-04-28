EnWave Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnWave in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.59 million.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on EnWave from C$2.10 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

EnWave stock opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.42. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

