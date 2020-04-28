Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 82,614 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 978,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $21,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUSV. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 397,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 32,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HUSV opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

