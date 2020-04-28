Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,715 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $26,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

CM opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.0955 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.