Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 245,407 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 245,407 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $23,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,136.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

